Robertsbridge Village Market: is on Saturday 2nd March at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 10am. Why not pop along and get your fresh items like bread, meat, cakes and gifts if you need anything. Have a lovely coffee and catch up with friends. Perfect way to spend a Saturday morning.

Salehurst School Association: is holding a Barn Dance tomorrow evening Saturday 2nd March at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7.30pm. There will be a bar, Dancing with a caller and food included in the price of the ticket. Tickets are £10 per person and it is proving to be a popular evening. If you want tickets please contact 880288 for availability.

We would like to send our condolences to John Andrews and all her family and friends on the death of Jane Colman just over a week ago. Her funeral is to be held at St. Lawrence Church Hawkhurst on Tuesday 5th March at 12pm. It is requested that nothing sombre to be worn just bright colours. There are to be no flowers either but if you would like to make a donation in James memory then they are to go to the Dogs Trust c/o Waterhouse Burwash. After the service everyone is welcome back to Dale Hill.

Fit Steps: has started this week at Robertsbridge Hall. If you fancy this as a way to keep fit why not go along next week on a Tuesday at 6.30 for an hour or Wednesday morning at 9.30am. This is definitely for you if you are a fan of Strictly Come Dancing and is a fun way to learn a few steps of dance whilst keeping fit. Please contact Amanda on 07768095184 or amanda@beacroft.net

Events coming up over the next couple of weeks.

Robertsbridge District Archaeological Society: is holding its next meeting on Friday 8th March with the speaker being Mrs H.V.O.Woodward talking on `The Tales of Beatrix Potter`.

Robertsbridge & District Motor Enthusiasts Club: is holding its inaugural meeting on Tuesday 12th March at the Ostrich starting at 8pm.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: is next meeting on Thursday 14th March at Robertsbridge Hall at 8pm. This month will see the return of Simon Spillett on Saxophone, Mike Hext on trombone, Ted Beament on piano, Paul Morgan on Bass and Pete Beament on the drums. Tickets are £10 on the door or £8 in advance from Judges the Bakers. For information please contact 880274 or www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com

Robertsbridge United Juniors: are running a Family Bingo Night on Friday 15th March at Robertsbridge Club. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

Robertsbridge Village Spring Clean: is being held on Sunday 24th March. If you would like to help tidy the village please head to the recreation ground at 2.30pm that day and you can pick up gloves, bags and litter pickers. If you have your own please bring them along, as this would help immensely. If it is raining this will be cancelled and rearranged.

DARTS: Robertsbridge Club maintained top spot in the Heathfield & District League with a 9-2 win at home to The Runt ‘A’ last week. Single wins for Kevin Whiteman, Dave Fortsch, Luke Hardy and Gary Honeysett gave The Bridge a 4-2 lead and from then on won every game in the doubles with victories for Dave Goodsell/Luke, Coral Giles/Guy Ballard and Gary/Kevin while their were wins in the trebles for Dave Goodsell/Coral/Guy and Dave Fortsch/Pete Giles/Kevin. There were 100+ scores for Guy[2x140, 127, 2x100], Luke[140, 100], Kevin[132] and Gary[100]. Tonight is the Under 50’S and Over 50’S Knockout at 8p.m.

FISHING: A reminder that the Rother Fisheries Licences are now available from Alan Apps(01580-880877 or 07970-897480) at a cost of just £3.75 per person which allows you to fish certain parts of the Rother. Don’t forget to renew your rod licence.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge 1st team are into the semi-final of the AK Rother Taxi Services Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup after a 2-0 win over Division 1 side The J.C.Tackleway at The Clappers. Guy Ballard opened the scoring on 28 minutes then on it was stout defending to keep The Old Towners at bay with Justin Mewett earning himself the man of the match after his strong tackling. The second period saw both sides attacking but failing to score until the 77th minute when a Ben Hardy goal secured victory for The Bridge who will now face a home tie against Rye Town in the semi-final in March. Tomorrow the 1st team are at home to local rivals Hawkhurst United while the 2nd team travel to Battle Baptists II with both matches K.O. 3p.m.