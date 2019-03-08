Robertsbridge & District Archaeological Society: is holding its meeting tonight Friday 8th March at 7.30pm in Robertsbridge Hall with the talk being on `The Tales of Beatrix Potter.

St Mary’s Salehurst: start this week Sunday 10th March with Prayer Book Communion in the Mission Room at 9am and also Breakfast Church in Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 9am. If you need a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

At St Mary’s at 11am there will be Holy Communion, and while the service is taking place there will be children’s Sunday Club. This is for children of primary age and they should meet in the vestry at the front of the church just before the service.

Robertsbridge & District Motor Enthusiasts Club: is holding its inaugural meeting at the Ostrich on Tuesday 12th March starting at 8pm.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: is meeting ion Thursday 14th March at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 8pm. This month it’s presenting the Simon Spillett Quintet. Tickets are £8 in advance from the Judges Bakery or £10 on the door. More details on www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com or 880274.

Robertsbridge Club: is holding its AGM on Sunday 24th March at 7pm in the meeting room. This is for all paid up members to attend and have their say.

This is a message from Lin Jones: She would like to thank everyone for their kind words, cards and donations in the last few difficult weeks after the death of Ted. She would also like to thank all those that went along to the funeral to give Ted such a good send off.

We would like to send: our sincere condolences to Helen and family and many friends of Roger Cowap who passed away very suddenly last weekend.

DARTS: Guy Ballard and Pete Giles are through to the final of the under 50’s Knockout Cup.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge hosted Hawkhurst United in Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division with eight 1st team players not available so this meant that we had to call off the 2nd team through lack of players. Both defences were on top for most of the game and The Hawks scored the only goal of game with Michael Stone getting man of the match for The Bridge. Tomorrow the 1st team are at home to Rye Town in the semi-final of the AK Rother Taxi Services sponsored Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup K.O. 2.30p.m. while the 2nd team are without a game. Don’t forget we are holding a Quiz Night tomorrow at Robertsbridge Club with Nigel ‘Smally’ Small starting at 7.30p.m. for teams of up to 5 players @ £2 per player.