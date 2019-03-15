Robertsbridge United Football Club: is holding its Family Bingo Night this evening Friday 15th March at Robertsbridge Club with eyes down at 7.30pm.

Robertsbridge Film Night: is this evening Friday 15th March at Robertsbridge Hall. Doors open at 7pm for the film to start at 7.30pm.

This month the film showing is Bohemian Rhapsody.

St Mary’s Salehurst: would like to say how saddened they all are by the death of Roger Cowap who was the church treasurer and a long-term member of the church. He was involved in so many areas of church and community life. He not only will be missed by all at St Mary’s but by many friends and organisations in the village. Thoughts and prayers go out to Helen, James and Michaela.

Services this week Sunday 17th March will start with Prayer Book Communion in the Mission Room at 9am, then 11am Matins at Salehurst.

The later service is to be All Age Worship at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green starting at 4pm. If you need a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

Progressive Whist Evening: is taking place this month on Thursday 21st March at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7pm. All abilities are welcome.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding its meeting on Thursday 21st March at Robertsbridge Club at 8pm.

Robertsbridge Club: is holding its AGM for members on Sunday 24th March at 7pm.

CHARITY CUP: It was semi-finals day last week in the Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup sponsored by AK Rother Taxi Services which saw Division 1 leaders Punnetts Town win 5-1 at Premier Division Northiam ‘75 while in the other tie Robertsbridge United needed penalties to overcome fellow Premier Division side Rye Town after the sides drew 3-3 after extra time.

DARTS : Tonight is the Mens Singles Knockout.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge earned a place in the final of the Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup sponsored by AK Rother Taxi Services in a thrilling win on penalties over Rye Town. The Bridge took the lead on 12 minutes with a strike from Guy Ballard and when Curtis Coombes netted a minute into the second period The Bridge looked good for a win with Ben Hardy out-standing at the back to earn the man of the match award but Town levelled to take the tie into extra time. Paul Barnes gave The Bridge the lead again with a penalty 2 minutes from the end but the Town levelled to earn a shoot out. Bridge keeper Grant Lewis gave The Bridge the perfect start saving the first two penalties as United went on to win 4-1 and earn a final tie against Division 1 promoted side Punnetts Town at The Pilot Field on a date to be confirmed. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to Bexhill Town in the semi-final of the Hastings F.A. Intermediate Cup at The Polegrove K.O. 4p.m. while the 2nd team host Division 4 side Northiam ‘75 II in the semi-final of the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup, sponsored by British Gypsum Limited, at The Clappers K.O. 2.30p.m.