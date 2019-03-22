St Mary’s Church Salehurst: will be starting this Sunday 24th March at Holy Trinity Church in Hurst Green with the early Communion service at 9am. Then at 11am there will be Holy Communion at Salehurst and then later in the day at 5pm there will be Prayer and Praise at St Mary’s.

The funeral of Roger Cowap is to take place at St Mary’s on Monday 25th March at 11am. Family flowers only.

Robertsbridge Village Spring Clean: will be taking place on Sunday 24th March between 2.30pm – 4.30pm. For bags and gloves go to the Recreation Ground to start and then onto your designated area.

This will not be taking place if it is raining hard.

Robertsbridge Club: is holding its AGM for club members on Sunday 24th at 7pm. If you are a member and would like to have your say or just listen to what is planned for the next year please make sure you attend.

Next week is Mothering Sunday; please use your village shops and hostelries when buying gifts. Shop local is the name of the game.

CHARITY CUP: The semi-final of the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup match, sponsored by British Gypsum Limited, between Division 2 side Robertsbridge United II take on Division 4 side Northiam ‘75 II in an entertaining game at The Clappers. The Bridge netted first when Ben Thorpe rounded the visiting keeper on 20 minutes but poor defending allowed Northiam to level 5 minutes before the break. Both sides pushed for a winner but poor finishing saw no more goals as the tie went into extra time. Northiam took the lead from a corner on 110 minutes and with just 5 minutes left The Bridge levelled with an own goal from the visitors and so into penalties which saw Northiam win 4-3 and into the final.

DARTS: Robertsbridge Club stayed at the top of the Heathfield & District Darts League after a 7-4 home win over second placed Wheel Bearings. Single wins for Guy Ballard, Luke Hardy, Kevin Whiteman and Gary Honeysett gave us a 4-2 lead but that was reduced to 5-4 after Pete Giles/Dave Goodsell were the only doubles winners. Luke/Gary/Kevin won their trebles match and the last match was conceded to give us a 7-4 win. There were 100+ scores for Luke[140, 2x100] and Guy[100]. Tonight is the Paris Knockout at 8.30p.m.

FOOTBALL: Robertsbridge United 1st team had a difficult semi-final clash at The Polegrove against Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division high flyers Bexhill Town in the Hastings F.A. Intermediate Cup. In very windy conditions the hosts scored first but The Bridge rallied in the second period with a strike from man of the match Curtis Coombes after 55 minutes and the winner came on 75 minutes from in form Paul Barnes to set up a final tie clash against Sedlescombe Rangers at The Pilot Field in April. The Bridge 2nd team hosted Northiam ‘75 II in the semi-final of the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup sponsored by AK Rother Taxi Services. The Bridge opened the scoring with a Ben Thorpe strike on 20 minutes but the visitors levelled 5 minutes before the break. The second half saw both teams miss chances as the tie went into extra time with Northiam taking the lead 5 minutes after the break but with just 5 minutes left pressure from The Bridge saw the visitors put the ball into their on net and take the tie into a penalty shoot out which saw Northiam win 4-3 but a good performance from The Bridge after their difficult season. Tomorrow the 1st team play their third semi-final when they take on Sidley United at The Clappers in the Macron East Sussex Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup K.O. 2.30p.m. while the 2nd team are without a game.

STOOLBALL : The Bridge start their practice sessions at the Cricket Ground on Thursday 4th April from 6.30p.m. when anyone interested in playing are welcome to come along and join in and learn this unique Sussex game.