RoCoCo: will be hosting the Sea Shanties Workshop – tomorrow Saturday 30th March at Robertsbridge Club.This is to be a singing workshop and is going to be great fun. You pay on the door at £6 per person and the workshop is from 2pm – 5pm, so if you decide at the last minute to take part you can do so.

St Mary’s Salehurst: start with an early service in the Mission Room this Sunday 31st March at 9am with Prayer Book Communion. Later at St Mary’s at 11am there will be Family Communion where Mothering Sunday will be celebrated. All are welcome to this service, children parents, and grandparents and there will be some flowers for all mothers. In Hurst Green at Holy Trinity there will be a Mothering Sunday Service at 9am.

In July St Mary’s Church is holding a festival of flowers and wedding dresses. There will be about 60 outfits on display but there is a problem of the need to borrow metal dress stands or tailors dummies. If you could help out in any way with this please contact Gail Augarde on gailaugarde@hotmail.com

Robertsbridge & District Archaeological Society: will be holding its next meeting on Friday 12th April at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7.30pm. The topic for the evening will be `Decoding the Aegean Seas 2000 year old computer` by Clive Mayhew.

Don’t forget: this weekend that the clocks go forward an hour, we lose an hours sleep but gain some beautiful lighter evenings, Also it is Mothering Sunday so if you haven’t sorted anything yet go to the local shops and hostelries, many choices to be had.

DARTS: Tonight should be the cup final of the Herberts Cup at The Bear 8.30p.m.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge failed to make it into their third cup final after losing to fellow Premier Division Sidley United 2-1 in a tight game of very few chances with both defences solid at The Clappers. In a very uneventful first half neither side had a shot on goal with both defences in control with man of the match Michael Stone marshalling The Bridge defence. The second period was more lively with both teams trying to find a way through and it was the visitors who had the first shot on goal in the 66th minute but Bridge keeper Grant Lewis saved well and he was on hand 5 minutes later to turn another Sidley shot round the post. The deadlock was broken on 80 minutes when The Bridge opened the scoring from a Curtis Coombes corner which was headed in by Ben Hardy but the lead was lost five minutes later when Sidley scored from a goalmouth scramble and two minutes later the visitors secured the win when The Bridge defence allowed their striker too much room and he rounded Lewis to net the winner. Tomorrow the Bridge 1st team are at home to Bexhill Town in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division K.O. 3p.m. while the 2nd team are without a game.

STOOLBALL: Training starts at The Cricket Ground on Thursday 4th April from 6.30p.m. for anyone interested in playing or supporting our local mixed and ladies teams.