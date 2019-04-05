Services: There will be no service in the Mission Room this Sunday. The Family Communion is at 11am at St Mary’s - a shorter, family friendly service. You are all very welcome.

There is also a 9am Communion at Holy Trinity, Hurst Green.

The Primary school: will be coming up for their Easter service on Thursday and some of the older children will be returning on Friday to view the interactive Prayer Stations. You might like to come up any time on Friday, or during the following week, to see what it’s all about?

CHARITY CUP: The finals of both the Robertsbridge Charity Cup Competitions are now confirmed as follows:- Intermediate Final, sponsored by AK Rother Taxi Services, between Robertsbridge United v Punnetts Town is on Tuesday 30th April 2019 at The Pilot Field, Hastings United F.C. K.O. 7.30p.m. Junior Cup, sponsored by British Gypsum Ltd., between Rock-a-Nore v Northiam ‘75 II is on Tuesday 7th May 2019 at The Pilot Field, Hastings United F.C. K.O. 7.30p.m.

DARTS: Tonight Robertsbridge Club could win the Heathfield District Darts League with a win at The Runt ‘B’ 8.30p.m.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge could have won their home tie against Bexhill Town in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division if they had taken their chances in the first period. Curtis Coombes and Mikey Morgan both squandered chances early on before Town took the lead. Bridge keeper Grant Lewis pushed a twenty yard shot round the post and from the corner the Bridge defence allowed the visitors defender space to plant a header into the net but The Bridge responded and on the half hour mark Morgan’ shot rebounded off the crossbar after good work from Phil Green. The second period started well with Paul Barnes’ 30 yard shot cannoning off the post but with just ten minutes left substitute Guy Ballard rounded the visitors keeper only to see his acute angled shot hit the post. The Town made the game save when they were awarded a penalty after man of the match Ben Hardy was adjudged to have fouled. Lewis had no chance to save and with time running out The Bridge pushed for an equaliser but were caught on the break 2 minutes from time when the Town midfielder lobbed Lewis from 40 yards to earn them top spot. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to Bexhill Town with a K.O. time to be decided while the 2nd team are at home to Catsfield K.O. 3p.m.

STOOLBALL : The Bridge are training at the Cricket Ground on Thursday evenings from 6.30p.m.