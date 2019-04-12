Tonight (Friday 12th) RAP present - I’m a soul man, a live tribute to The Blues Brothers at The Robertsbridge Club. Doors open 7.30 for 8pm start. Tickets £10.00 available at Judges, The Village Store or at The Club.

St Mary’s Salehurst: Palm Sunday, April 14th.

The 9am service in the Mission Room will be Prayer Book Communion followed at 11am by Holy Communion at St Mary’s, Salehurst, when palm crosses are distributed.

There is also 9am Breakfast Church at Holy Trinity, Hurst Green, so plenty to choose from!

Leading up to Easter there are services on Maundy Thursday (April 18th) at 7.30pm and on Good Friday at 11am both at St Mary’s.

Just a reminder that you may like to visit St Mary’s over the next week to view the interactive Prayer Stations and to enjoy some quiet contemplation in our beautiful church.

DARTS: Robertsbridge Club won the Heathfield District Darts League with a narrow 6-5 win at The Runt ‘B’. We were 4-3 down after the singles with wins for Pete Giles, Gary Honeysett and Kevin Whiteman but we won all the doubles with victories for Coral Giles/Guy Ballard, Pete/Kevin and Dave Goodsell/Gary to earn us the title. There were 100+ scores for Dave[140,135], Gary[140,2x100], Kevin[135 and a 124 checkout], Coral[125], Guy[100] and Pete[100]. Tonight is the Mixed Doubles Knockout.

FOOTBALL: Mixed fortunes for both The Bridge teams last week with the 1st team winning at Bexhill Town and the 2nd team losing at home to Catsfield. The 1st team travelled to Bexhill Town in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division hoping to respond to last weeks home 3-0 defeat against The Town and in a tight first period both defences were on top with Ben Hardy out-standing for The Bridge but in the second period The Bridge started to dominate the game and the pressure told in the 58th minute when Curtis Coombes netted and the points were secured in stoppage time when man of the match Chris Phillips scored. The 2nd team hosted Catsfield in Division 2 and did well in the first half hour to hold a rampant Catsfield but poor defending on the half hour mark allowed the visitors to head the opener and a half time lead. Five minutes into the re-start it was 2-0 and then poor defending led to another header being scored on 70 minutes for 3-0 and then The Bridge conceded two more goals in the last 10 minutes to lose 5-0 with man of the match award going to young Bradley Najar. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to Sedlescombe Rangers at Bexhill Road while the second team end their season at home to Peche Hill Select with both matches K.O. 3p.m. We have organised coaches for both the Cup Finals that the 1st team are in on Tuesday 23rd April and Tuesday 30th April leaving Robertsbridge Club at 6.15p.m. at a cost of £5 per seat. If you want to go either pop into the club and put your name on the lists or text Alan Apps 07970-897480 to reserve your seat or email alanapps@btinternet.com as the seats will be limited.

STOOLBALL: The Bridge are training at The Cricket Ground on Thursday evenings from 6.30p.m.