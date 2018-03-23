Church Lights: If anyone would like to see St Nicholas Church lit up for a birthday or any other event, phone Bob Houlden on 01580 850278 for more information.

Bank Holiday Monday: will have a normal collection of rubbish but ensure that containers are put out at the edge of the property by 7am.

The service and events: at the village Baptist Church on Sunday March 25 are Morning Worship at 10.30am and a soup/sweet lunch at 1pm. There is no evening service.

Nursery School: If anyone would like more information about Sandhurst Nursery School or support the Nursery by way of volunteering, then please call the manager Janice Little on 01580 850407.

The services: at St Nicholas Church on Sunday March 25 are an All Age Communion at 10am and the Mission Praise Service at 5pm The Rector will take both services.