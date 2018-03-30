St Nicholas Church: the Good Friday service at St Nicholas Church on March 30 is at 10 AM. An hour by the Cross. The rector David will take the service. On Easter Sunday, April 1, a sunrise service will take place at 6:15 AM at St Nicholas’s. Breakfast is served afterwards more information phone (01580) 240658.

Diary date: a Sandhurst defibrillator awareness training session will take place on April 11 at 7 PM in the old school. Everyone is welcome.

Refuse lorry: the civic amenity refuse lorry for domestic waste will be in the village on March 31 at 8 AM to 8:25 AM in Lomas Lane. 8.30 to 9 AM in Ringle Green. 9.05 to 9:35 AM at the Back Road, 9.40 to 10:20 AM at Tanyard, and 10 to 10:35 AM at Sandhurst Close.

Baptist Church: the services at the Baptist Church for Easter are good Friday 11 AM meditation, Easter Sunday service at 10:30 AM the church’s phone number is (01580) 850715. The church coffee morning will take place on April 5 at 1045 in the church hall.

Toddler group: the Little Rainbows Toddler group meets at from 9.30 to 11 AM every Friday during term time only at Sandhurst Baptist Church, Rye Road. To find out more call Avril on 077686611329.

Horticultural society: at the last Sandhurst horticultural Society meeting there was a talk by Charlie Bloom on Show Gardening - the madness behind the scenes. Visitors are welcome at all meetings only £2. More details from Roz on (01580) 850683.

Big council meeting: the big council meeting that takes place in May this year on May 8 is where the village groups can give reports but not this year. Hope to have more information soon.

