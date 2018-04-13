Poppy appeal: it’s some time to go until the poppy appeal door-to-door collections but if anyone has some spare time and is willing to help please phone (01580) 850354.

Line dancing: anyone who likes line dancing can come along to the Old School every Monday from 7 to 9 PM. More information call Ruth Young on (01580) 850637.

Reporting crime: the Kent police has an easy way to report crimes. Go to www.kent.police.uk/report. You can report a crime incident or non-injury collision in minutes and receive a confirmation email and reference number immediately.

Church funding: now that St Nicholas’s Church has secured all the funding we can see the works on the tower and parapets. The project has been made possible by the fantastic response of many.