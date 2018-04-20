Sandhurst primary school quiz: the parents and friends of Sandhurst primary school are to have a quiz night with nibbles on Saturday, April 28 in the Old School Hall, Back Road, Sandhurst. Tickets are £7 each and include entry and the selection of nibbles per table. Bring your own drinks and glasses and coins for the interval games. Doors open at 7 PM for 7:30 PM prompt start. Tables of up to 10 people per team. To book call Monique on (01580) 851153.

Cricket: the cricket season will soon be upon us. Contact Mike Cutler at michael.cutler@virgin.net if you would like to play for the club.

Mission Church: Holy Communion is held at the Mission Church at 10 AM every Tuesday. During school term a Wednesday drop-in cafe with a toddler group at the church is from 9 AM until 11 AM. There will be books, toys and activities for babies and toddlers and refreshments and cake available.