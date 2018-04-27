Elections: The Borough Council elections will be held on Thursday May 3. Polling stations will be open from 7am - 10pm and people can vote at The Old School, Back Road.

Services: The service at St Nicholas Church on April 29 is an All Age Communion at 10am. The Rector will take the service.

The services at the Village Baptist Church on April 29 are Morning Worship at 10.30am, taken by the pastor Ken, and an evening meeting at 7pm. A coffee morning takes place at the church on May 3 at 10.45am. All are welcome.

Food Festival: Sandhurst’s first ever Pop-up Food Festival takes place at Sandhurst Old School Hall on April 28, in aid of Hospice in the Weald.

Quiz Night: It is not too late to book a place for the Parents and Friends of Sandhurst Primary School Quiz Night on April 28. To book, or for more information, call Monique on 01580 851153.