Litter pick: The Sandhurst community litter pick on April 21 was a fantastic turn out. Run by the Parish Council and supported, very kindly, by free bacon sandwich and tea and coffee supplied by the Swan pub. But why should we have to do a litter pick? Why don’t people take their litter home?

Baptist church: The East Day offering went to the pastor. The services at the church on May 6 is morning worship/Communion at 10.30am with no evening service.

Plant sale: The Sandhurst Horticultural Society plat sale is on Saturday May 19 at 9am in the Old School.

Beal: Canon Thomas Gilbert Beal was rector of St Nicholas from 1920 until he retired in 1945. The Canon is well remembered at St Nicholas for the gift of the large candlesticks either side of the altar. Descendants of the canon have some artefacts and they have been presented to the church by parishioners of a church established by the canon in Canada.