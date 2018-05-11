Services: at the village Baptist Church, on Sunday May 13, are Morning Worship at 10.30am and an evening meeting at 7pm. There is a Deacon’s Meeting on May 15 at 7.30pm. Sandhurst Baptist Church Ladies will be at the Union Chapel, Bethersden, on May 19, from 10am - 3.30pm for a Women’s Day Conference.

Outdoor theatre: comes back to Sandhurst on July 18 on the playing fields and will be the play Oberon’s Cure. For more information and tickets phone Shirley Wiggs on 01580 850108

More helpers: are needed for road safety in Sandhurst. If you are over 18 years and can spare an hour or so a month, contact the Parish Clerk of Sandhurst on 01580 850295 and help reduce speeding traffic in Sandhurst.

The Sandhurst Village Diary: is in the hallway of the Mission Church, Back Road, This is a great help to stop, where possible, events in the village from clashing.