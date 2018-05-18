Baptist Church services: Sandhurst Baptist Church services and activities are every Friday. From 9.30 to 11 AM little rainbows mother and toddler group and from 6:30 PM to 8 PM on Friday youth group ages 6 to 12. Both of the term time only. 10:30 PM prayer for revival. The Sunday service on May 25 is morning worship at 10:30 AM evening meeting at 7 PM.

Horticultural society: Sandhurst horticultural Society plant sale takes place at the old school on May 19 from 9 AM.

Thank you: St Nicholas Church would like to say a big thank you to those who donated generously to the Easter lilies. The contributions made possible to have 50 white and yellow lilies for the mission and St Nicholas Church.

Parish Mag: copy for the parish magazine must be in by May 21.

Communion: the rector will take both the holy Communion at 8 AM and all age Communion at 10 AM on May 20.

Ashley Goodhew: full marks and praise to Ashley Goodhew who did the eulogy in the parish magazine for a net Patricia Kelly. Condolences to Annette’s family and Ashley.