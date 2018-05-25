Baptist Church: Baptist Church events and services for May 27 are morning worship at 10:30 AM, soup and sweet lunch at 1 PM on June 1. And woodland wide games at Iden Green. the church phone number is (01580) 850715.

Refuse: the civic amenity refuse lorry will be in Sandhurst on May 26 for domestic waste at the following places and times. 8 - 8:25 AM Lomas Lane, 8:30 9AM Ringle Green, 9.05 9:35 AM back road, 9.40 - 10:20 AM Tanyard, 10 -10:35 AM Sandhurst Close

Church of England services: Sandhurst Church of England services on May 27 are 10 AM all age Communion at St Nicholas Church. David and Lyon will take the service and 5 PM praise service in the mission church where Vicki will take the service.

Musical events: the 10th annual Richard Beattie Davis musical events for Hospice in the Weald all take place in a private home in Sandhurst. The dates are July 28, September 15 all at 3 PM. For tickets and more information phone Gillian Davies on (01580) 850384