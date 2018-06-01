The Baptist Church: services for June 3 are morning worship/communion at 10am and ab evening meeting at 7pm. A coffee morning takes place June 7 at 10.45am in the church hall. June 3 is Gift Day and money raised will go to Sports Reach.

Sandhurst Nursery: School’s next fund raising event is on June 17 (Father’s Day). The children are taking part in a sponsored Trike Ride and dads will be encouraged to take part in this special event. There will be refreshments.

The Sandhurst Primary School Fair: is on June 30 and the Nursery School fund raising team are arranging a plate smashing stall at the fair to raise much needed money.

The village: take on their friends at Newenden Cricket Club on September 9 at 1.30pm. This is a great fixture with, most of the time, a win for Sandhurst.