There are spaces: available at the Nursery School for September, so please phone or call in for more information. The school will take children from the age of two years to four plus and offers various forms of funding. The phone number is 01580 850407.

Every Tuesday at 10am Holy Communion service is held at the Mission Church, Back Road.

The Baptist Church: services for June 10 are morning worship at 10.30am. The elder and secretary Chris Knott will take the service. There is an evening meeting at 7pm.

For those who have not been: to a performance of open air theatre at Sandhurst Playing Fields before , the one for 2018 is Oberon’s Cure and can be seen at 7.30pm on Wednesday July 18.

It starts at 7.30pm but you can get there from 6pm with your picnics.

Tickets are held at last year’s prices. For more information or tickets call Shirley Wiggs on 01580 850108.