The service at the Baptist Church: on Sunday June 17 is the Anniversary Service at 10.30am. The Pastor Ken Slater will take the service. There is an evening meeting at 7pm.

There is a Deacons Meeting on June 19 at 7.30pm at the church.

The Starfish Malawi Walk: takes place at Bewl Water. For more information call the church on 01580 850715.

Arriva Southern Counties, that run most of the bus services in the village, are to be revised and will incorporate some extra journeys on the 5 service. This will take place on July 5. Arriva have recently introduced Twilight Campaign on Service 5 where any single ticket after 7pm is £1.50.

Sandhurst Primary School Summer fayre: takes place on June 30, from noon - 3pm on the school playing field, with fun for all the family, a barbecue, go-karts, birds of prey a bouncy castle, raffle and lots more .