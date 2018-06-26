All the church services: at the Anglican Church on June 24 will be taken by the Reverend David Commander, Rector of St Nicholas, Sandhurst. There will be an All Age Communion at St Nicholas at 10am and a Praise Service at the Mission Church at 5pm.

The start of the 10th annual Richard Beattie-Davis musical event: for Hospice in the Weald is on July 28 at 3pm. Tickets by donation (minimum £17) Reservations in advance only from Gillian Davis on 01580 850384.

The Starfish Malawi Walk: will take place on June 23 at Bewl Water starting at 10am. For more information, phone Chris Knott on 01580 850251. The service at the Baptist Church on July 24 is morning worship at 10.30am.

An Open Garden: Safari will take place in the village on Saturday June 30 from 2pm - 5pm, with at least nine interesting and varied gardens. Tickets are £5, including entry to the gardens, to be purchased from Jill Oliphant Robertson at Ringlehurst, Rye Road, Sandhurst TN18 SLQ