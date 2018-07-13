By the time that you read this: Arriva will have made some of their local bus service improvements on Route 5 which runs between Maidstone and Sandhurst. For times phone Arriva Customer Services on 03448 004411 or Traveline Public Transport Information on 0871 200 22 33.

Arriva has also recently introduced a twilight campaign on Route 5 where any single ticket after 7pm is only £1.50.

The Civic Amenities Refuse Lorry: will be in Sandhurst on July 21 at the following times and places for domestic waste: Lomas Lane 8am - .8.25am; Ringle Green 8.30am - 9am; Back Road 9.05am - 9.35am; Tanyard 9.40am - 10.20am and Sandhurst Close 10.25am - 11am.

Magical outdoor theatre: takes place on the playing fields on Wednesday July 18 with a prompt start at 7.30pm. This year’s play is Oberon’s Call. For more information or tickets, phone Shirley Wiggs on 01580 850108.

Sadly: Sandhurst Nursery School is saying goodbye to Jan Little, the Nursery School Manager, who has been connected with the nursery for 18 years. Jan has put in a lot of work over the past years, with lots of unpaid overtime and has made it into the successful nursery that it is now.