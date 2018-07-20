Bell ringers: Anyone interested in the ancient art of bell ringing should contact Richard Cutchey on Downgate Cottage, Rye Road, Sandhurst or phone 01580850607.

Defibrillator: The defibrillator located at the Sports Ground in Sandhurst has been stolen. If anyone has any information please phone the police or talk to any parish councillor.

Hospice garden party: Saturday July 28 at 3pm Oliver Davies and Adrian Bradbury will be performing at this years’s garden party for the Hospice in the Weald. Tickets by donation (minimum £17) reservations in advance only from Gillian Davis 015880 850384.