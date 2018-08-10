Arriva: has made some improvements to its Number 5 service, which runs between Maidstone and Sandhurst and have recently introduced a twilight campaign on Route 5, where any single ticket after 7pm is cheaper.

The Old Bakery: in the Village, on the Rye Road, is up for sale. This was a bakery may years ago, would it not be nice to see the bakery back? But it will not be.

Sandhurst Nursery School: returns on September 4. If anyone would like more information phone 01580 850407. it will be sad as Jan, the nursery school manager, who has been connected with the village nursery school for 18 years, will be leaving. We wish her well for the future and the nursery is sorry to see Jan go.

The big fixture: for Sandhurst Cricket Club is on September 9 when Sandhurst take on neighbours Newenden with a 1pm start.

Sorry to hear: that Dr Trayling has died. he was part of the Northridge Surgery at Hawkhurst. for some years.

Nick Waterhouse: had the call to play for Sandhurst Cricket Club, his first club, when he took up the great game. Now he is all over Kent with the bat and to date has made 789 runs and would like to make it to 1,000.

Organised by Sandhurst Baptist Church: A Weald Netball and Soccer School will take place at Sandhurst Playing Fields on August 10 - 11. Call 01580 850446 and get skills coaching at a subsidised cost.