The Civic Amenities Refuse Lorry: will be in Sandhurst on Saturday August 18 at the following times and places for domestic waste: Lomas Lane 8am - .8.25am; Ringle Green 8.30am - 9am; Back Road 9.05am - 9.35am; Tanyard 9.40am - 10.20am and Sandhurst Close 10.25am - 11am.

The Mobile Library: will be at the Tanyard on August 24, from 10,20am - 10.50am.

The church services: for St Nicholas Church on August 19 are 8am Holy Communion and 10am Morning Worship.

Sandhurst Friendship Club: have a not to be missed outing to Bewl Water on September 7 with a boat trip and fish and chip lunch. The cost is £15 a head. To book a place phone Rosie on 01580 850433.

Adam Kerry: from the village, and his friends are set to push a three and a half tonne lorry across Kent to raise money for the Stroke Association. Stroke had a devastating impact on his father Tony.

The push will also help another worthwhile charity, Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice.

The 20 mile charity push starts on August 25 at 9am, from Cramp Club, Cranbrook, visiting the milk House at Sissinghurst at 10am, Three Chimneys at Biddenden at 1pm, the Red Lion at Biddenden at 3pm.

The next day (August 26) there is a 9am start from Tenterden Golf Club, visiting the White Lion, Tenterden at 10am, the Star Rolvenden at 12..30pm, The Swan, Sandhurst at 3pm.

The times are approximate. There will be drinks and a barbecue at the swan, Sandhurst, as well as a bouncy castle. You can donate online at http:/uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/lorrypush or phone Adam to make a pleadge on 07860 941225 or maria on 07968 329065. You can also put money in tins on the the route.