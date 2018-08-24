The Church Services: on August 26 are All Age Communion at 10am, when the Rector will take the service, and a 5pm Praise Service, which will be taken by Vicki Young. Both services will be at the Mission Church.

The Kent Churches: sponsored Ride and Stride takes place on September 8, from 10am - 6pm. Half of the money raised goes to St Giles Church and the other half to a central fund for kent churches, which makes grants to our churches in Kent. If anyone is interested in taking part or would like sponsor forms, please contact Ann on 01580 850281.

Adam Kerry: from the village, and his friends are set to push a three and a half tonne lorry across Kent to raise money for the Stroke Association. Stroke had a devastating impact on his father Tony.

The push will also help another worthwhile charity, Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice.

He says he hoped to see as many people as possible over the two day push.

The 20 mile charity push starts on August 25 at 9am, from Cramp Club, Cranbrook, visiting the milk House at Sissinghurst at 10am, Three Chimneys at Biddenden at 1pm, the Red Lion at Biddenden at 3pm.

The next day (August 26) there is a 9am start from Tenterden Golf Club, visiting the White Lion, Tenterden at 10am, the Star Rolvenden at 12..30pm, The Swan, Sandhurst at 3pm.

The times are approximate. There will be drinks and a barbecue at the swan, Sandhurst, as well as a bouncy castle. You can donate online at http:/uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/lorrypush or phone Adam to make a pledge on 07860 941225 or Maria on 07968 329065. You can also put money in tins on the the route.