Angela Writer: is the new Sandhurst Nursery School Manager and will be only to happy to talk to parents. The number is 01580 850407. The children return to nursery of Tuesday September 4.

Congratulations to Sandhurst Primary School: for the amazing Sats results. Everyone has worked really hard to continue to move the school ever onward and upwards.

The next meeting of the Friendship Club: on September 7, is one not to be missed. It is an outing to Bewl water with a boat trip and a fish and chip lunch. It costs £15 a head. To book a place call Rosie Broadbent on 01580 850433.

Stagecoach: who run some of the buses in Sandhurst, have kids travel for just £1. Children must have an adult with them who is paying the full fare.. And now, if you have a concession pass, the little people can go for a pound.

Abi Kerry: came off a horse and had a night in the Conquest Hospital. The family and myself would like to say a big thank you to the doctors and staff for all the help and support Abi had.