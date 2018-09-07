The cricket: fixture of the season takes place at home to Newenden on September 9, 1.30pm start.

Sandhurst Twinning Association: are to have a day trip to France on Saturday, October 6, leaving at approximately 7am. The fare is £30 per adult or £20 per child (up to age 16).

To book or for more information call Jill Oliphant on 01580 850414 or John Cunningham on 07964737255.

A big thank you: must go to everyone who went out of their way to support the 20 Mile Charity Lorry Push for the Stroke Association and Chestnut Tree House (children’s hospice care).

It was an incredible weekend for many. I am sure that Adam and his friends made a lot of money for two very good charities. The big event took place on August Bank Holiday weekend.

Ride and Stride If anyone is interested in taking part or would like to have some sponsorship forms for the Kent churches sponsored Ride and Stride on September 8 (10am - 6pm) please contact Anne on 01580 850281.