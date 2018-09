Advance notice: for the Mini market and Grand Draw. it will take place on Saturday November 17 from 10am - 12.30pm in the Mission Church. This is always a very enjoyable event and a chance to buy Christmas presents. The Grand Draw has a first prize of £200. For more information contact Ann on 01580 850281.

The Rude Mechanicals Theatre: that came to Sandhurst in July and put on Oberon’s Cure - a very entertaining play - will be returning on July 17 2019.