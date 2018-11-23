Sunday December 2: sees a Pop Up Food Festival for the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society taking place at the Old School Hall from 10am - 2pm. There will be a Sunday lunch and homemade foodie Christmas gifts to take away. Call 01580 851025 to reserve a table.

Football for boys and girls, aged 7 - 16, juniors and seniors, takes place at Sandhurst Playing Field every Saturday from 9.30am - 11.30am and costs £2 per session

A Bible Talk: is taking place at Sandhurst Bapist Church. For more information call 01580 850446. The services at the Baptist Church, for November 25, are 10.30am, with soup and lunch at 1pm and an evening meeting at 5.30pm.

A Coffee Morning: will take place at Iden Green Church on December 6 at 10.45am.

The Chandeliers: are to play at Sandhurst Social Club on December 1 at 8pm for 8.30pm. Non members are welcome and new members are even more welcome.

Sandhurst Primary School Christmas Fair: takes place at the school on November 30 from 3.30pm - 6pm, with a raffle and many stalls. Please support this event.