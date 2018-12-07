Services: at the Baptist Church are morning worship on Sunday December 9 at 10.30am, with the Pastor Ken taking the service and an evening meeting at 7pm. The family carol service is on December 16 at 10.30am.

We must not forget Johnson: of Sandhurst - the general store in the village. It is open daily 6.30am - 9pm and sells fresh local produce and has an in-store bakery and more. Tel: 01580 850227.

People in Sandhurst say to me: do your see former Sandhurst man Richard Phillips? Yes at meetings in Hawkhurst and sometimes in the street out for a walk. Richard has a flat in Bowles Lodge, Hawkhurst. Look after yourself Richard and have a good Christmas at your local pub.