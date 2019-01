Sandhurst Conservative Association: is to hold a Quiz at the Old School Hall on March 23 from 7.30pm - 10pm. The cost to enter is £10 per person. Call John Cunningham on 01580 850929.

Sandhurst Twinning Association: will visit Heuringhem on Saturday May 19 and Sunday May 19.

St Nicholas Church: was illuminated on December 25 for Sandra Kerry at the request of her dear brother Geoffrey.