It is good to report: that the village football club are sixth in the league with 12 points.

Yet more good news: about Rebecca Kerry, from the village, who did her best to put the fear into all her family and friends over her health. I am glad to report that she is now back to the old Rebecca. We would all like to say a big thank you to the staff of the Conquest hospital and to the staff and doctors of the Maidstone Hospital, who went out of their way to help Rebecca. The family will not forget you all.

Wish Valley Surgery: is part of a cluster of surgeries that take in Sandhurst. You can still go to Wish Valley for appointments, but in the evenings, or weekends and bank holidays. you can go to any of the cluster surgeries. For more information phone 01580 753211.

Sorry that I have to report: that Richard Phillips, who for many years had a home in the village, but went on to have a home at Bowles Lodge, Hawkhurst, has died. Our thoughts are with Richard’s family