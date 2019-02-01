I know some of the staff: who work really hard for the village primary school and I cannot see why the Ofsted rating says it requires improvement. This will not help parents and guardians to send their children to the school.

A new keep fit class: for the over 50’s has started at the Old School, Back Road, from 9.30am - 10.30am on Tuesdays. For more information call Kim on 07544 387118. Classes are £5 per session with the first one free.

St Nicholas Church, Sandhurst: is delighted to welcome the choristers of Canterbury Cathedral., who will be in concert in the church on Saturday February 9 at 7pm. Tickets are £15. To book, please call Bob on 01580 850278.

The Conservative Association: Quiz takes place at The Old School House on Friday February 1. Tickets are £10, to include supper. To book, and for details, contact 01580 850266.

Today (February 1) the Friendship Lunch: takes place at 2.30pm, in the Old School Hall, followed by a talk by ex Metropolitan Policeman Ian Brown about the Flying Squad.