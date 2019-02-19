More help is needed: with producing the village magazine each month. If anyone can help, please contact the churchwarden or editors on 01580 850133 or 01580 850607.

If you are over 85, or disabled: Kent Karrier, that takes in Sandhurst, under contract from Kent County Council, will collect you from home on Monday and take you to Tunbridge Wells or Cranbrook.. The first pick-up is from 10.30am. There is a charge of £5 and £3.50 per trip. Call 01892 832447 for more information.

If anyone would like to contact: the Reverend David Commander call 01580 240658, or mobile 07710 416978,

For the baptist Church Pastor Ken Slater call 01580 850446.

For St Theodore’s Catholic Church in Cranbrook phone 01580 713367.