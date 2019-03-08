Sandhurst Horticultural Society: will extend a arm welcome to any member of the former Hawkhurst Horticultural Society. For more information call Ross on 01580 850583.

The Sandhurst Twinning Quiz: takes place on March 23, from 7.30pm - 10pm at The Old School. Sandhurst. It costs £10 per person to take part. To book, and for more information, call John Cunningham on 01580 850929.

The Twinning Association: visit to Heuringhem will take place on Saturday and Sunday May 18/19.

St Nicholas Church: Sandhurst, is planning a boot fair and dog show on June 8 on the church field. For more information call Ann on 01580 850281.