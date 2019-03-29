Sandhurst Horticultural Society: meet at the Old School on the first Wednesday of the month at 7.45pm. At the last meeting the guest speaker was Peter Ostenbridk, from Canterbury Cathedral grounds. Two coach trips are planned for this year. For more information phone Ros on 01580 850 850583.

Kent County Council: have revealed that Hawkhurst Library is not to have its hours cut. many in the village go the Hawkhurst Library and the opening hours are 23 hours a week. There is to be a ten week public consultation.

The service at St Nicholas Church: on March 31, the fourth Sunday of Lent, Mothering Sunday, will be morning worship at 10am. Lyn Hayes will take the service.