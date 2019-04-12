Sandhurst and District Twinning Association: is to visit Heuringhem for the weekend of May 18 and 19.The cost is only £40 for the whole weekend. All ages are welcome and young people under 16 go free. If anyone is interested and would like to find out more, contact Jill on 01580 850414 or Judy on 01580 850623.

Sandhurst: has a very good network of footpaths. If anyone would like to report a problem about a right of way call 0300 0477171.

There is an opportunity for Sandhurst bus passengers: to tell Kent County Council about their experiences of using the service. This service is available at www.kent.gov.uk/busfeedback and allows passengers to provide details of experiences. The information gathered can be used by the council to try and improve the service in Sandhurst and around.