LENT LUNCHES: Today, Friday March 23 Lent lunches continue on until next Friday which will be the last one at 2, Forge Cottages, The Green from 12 noon until 1.30pm.There you will be welcomed in to enjoy a bowl or two of hot homemade soup and bread all for just £3 per person . Everyone is invited to attend where you will find friends old and new. For transport please call 870808. All proceeds over the whole period will be donated to charity.

EASTER LILIES: Don’t Forget with Easter around the corner it is time to order your lilies to decorate the church at Easter. These are donated in memory of loved ones, their names are displayed on the Roll of Honour in church at Easter. Each memorial lily will be £2, if you would like to order please contact 870808 or 870688 or call in at the church for an envelope, add the names and payment and the flower arrangers and team will do the rest.

RURAL PAST TIMES: Rural Past Times takes place on the second weekend in August each year in the grounds of Pestalozzi Village, Sedlescombe. We are looking for some new volunteers to help keep our event going. We are all getting older and a few of our supporters have dropped by the wayside. It would involve one meeting per month in the grounds of Pestalozzi plus a few days in August when the event is held. If you have enjoyed the show in the past and have a few hours to spare ring Gill(Secretary) on 01424 223572 or email akehurst904@btinternet.com

EASTER SERVICES: Thursday 29 March will be Maundy Thursday , Agape Meal in St John the Baptist Parish Church at 7pm. On Good Friday, March 30, there will be

Stations of the Cross at 2pm. Saturday March 31, Easter Eve Service of Light takes place at 8pm with Easter Sunday Communion on Sunday 1 April at 10.30am. Over the Easter weekend Sunday and Monday April 1 and 2 you will have the opportunity to view the Easter Flowers and enjoy Easter Cakes and Teas in Church , more timings on this next week.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDENING SOCIETY SPRING SHOW: Saturday April 7 - Spring Show Sedlescombe Village Hall - 2.00 p.m Usually, by the end of February there is a glut of daffodils, but this year, due to the really cold weather, they are a bit slow in coming through. Fingers crossed in 5 weeks’ time the Village Hall will be awash with daffodils and other Spring flowers. Apart from the customary Cut Flowers, Pot Plants and Vegetable sections there are a number of other classes that would suit most peoples’ tastes and abilities. The main Floral Art title is “Over The Rainbow” and our men only title is “Royal Air Force 100th Anniversary” - so why not have a go? There is a good selection of classes in the Domestic Section including a “Beatrix Potter Tea Party” and a Carrot Cake. Also some interesting items in the Handicraft, Photographic and Young Gardeners sections all of which you will find in your Show Schedule. Please try to send your entry form to the Show Secretary by Tuesday 3rd April as there is a lot of work to do in the days leading up to the Show. Staging of Entries - 8.00 a.m. to 10.15 a.m. For more details of classes or information in general please contact the secretary Email: sdgs.secretary@gmail.com or Visit the Society’s Website: www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.com

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.