HAPPY EASTER TO EVERYONE: I hope you have the opportunity over the weekend to find time to be with family and friends and that the easter bunny is kind to you , to participate in the real meaning of the Easter story, the following services are available to all at the parish church.

EASTER SERVICES: Today Good Friday, March 30, there will be Stations of the Cross at 2pm. Saturday March 31, the Easter Eve Service of Light takes place at 8pm with Easter Sunday Communion on Sunday 1 April at 10.30am.

TEA CAKE AND FLOWERS: Over the Easter weekend you will have the opportunity to view the Easter Flowers , the lilies donated in memory of loved ones with the roll of honour on display. Enjoy Easter Cakes and Teas in Church 12 noon until 4pm Sunday April 1 and 10am until 4pm on Monday April 2.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDENING SOCIETY SPRING SHOW: Saturday April 7 - Spring Show Sedlescombe Village Hall - 2.00 p.m

Please try to send your entry form to the Show Secretary by Tuesday 3rd April as there is a lot of work to do in the days leading up to the Show

Usually, by the end of February there is a glut of daffodils, but this year, due to the really cold weather, they are a bit slow in coming through. Fingers crossed this week the Village Hall will be awash with daffodils and other Spring flowers. Apart from the customary Cut Flowers, Pot Plants and Vegetable sections there are a number of other classes that would suit most peoples’ tastes and abilities. The main Floral Art title is “Over The Rainbow” and our men only title is “Royal Air Force 100th Anniversary” - so why not have a go? There is a good selection of classes in the Domestic Section including a “Beatrix Potter Tea Party” and a Carrot Cake. Also some interesting items in the Handicraft, Photographic and Young Gardeners sections all of which you will find in your Show Schedule.. Staging of Entries - 8.00 a.m. to 10.15 a.m. For more details of classes or information in general please contact the secretary Email: sdgs.secretary@gmail.com or Visit the Society’s Website: www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.com

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: 2018 Church fundraising continues on Thursday April 5 with their coffee morning and mini market in Sedlescombe village hall starting at 10am until 11.30am. Margaret and helpers look forward to a day when the sun is shining and they are able to welcome old friends and make new ones especially if you are new to the village. There will be all the usual stalls , bric a brac, books and puzzles, home baking and preserves, raffle and of course, coffee tea cheese scones or biscuits for your refreshment. For more details please call 870808.

LENT LUNCHES RESULT: Margaret writes” A big thank you to everyone who has supported our Lent lunches over the past six weeks , they have been very popular raising £435.50 to be shared between the Seaview Project for the Homeless in St Leonards and Starfish Malawi , this is a project that Andrew our church organist runs. Andrew will be talking about this project at our family service on May 6, more news on this nearer the date . Special thanks to Sylvia,Rosemary and Prim for all their help over the past six weeks setting up, serving and washing up . Many hands made it easy”

TABLE SALE RESULT: Thanks to everyone who helped in any way at the recent table sale in support of the parish church. It was a busy morning raising over £300

SEDLESCOMBE PLAYERS TRIUMPH: Well it seems that the players have pulled it off again! What a marvelous show Tara directed for us all to enjoy, the scenery was so good you would have believed you were out there in Oklahoma. There is so much work and time involved in putting on a production like this, sound, music, choreography, scenery, lighting, costumes, front of house and logistics and I know that all those in the players enjoy the whole experience but to produce such a result was quite amazing. The whole cast was so highly talented and to single out anyone would be wrong but I should just mention Alice Creasey who played Laurey who at sixteen carried one of the lead roles with such confidence, I am sure we will be seeing a lot more of her in the future plus Valerie Tegg as Aunt Eller, a familiar face to us all, if we did not need her so much in the village I am sure she would fit right on in out west !

RURAL PAST TIMES: Rural Past Times takes place on the second weekend in August each year in the grounds of Pestalozzi Village, Sedlescombe. We are looking for some new volunteers to help keep our event going. We are all getting older and a few of our supporters have dropped by the wayside. It would involve one meeting per month in the grounds of Pestalozzi plus a few days in August when the event is held. If you have enjoyed the show in the past and have a few hours to spare ring Gill(Secretary) on 01424 223572 or email akehurst904@btinternet.com

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.