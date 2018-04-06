SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDENING SOCIETY SPRING SHOW: This Saturday April 7 - Spring Show Sedlescombe Village Hall - 2.00 p.m

Usually, by the end of February there is a glut of daffodils, but this year, due to the really cold weather, they are a bit slow in coming through. Fingers crossed this week the Village Hall will be awash with daffodils and other Spring flowers. Apart from the customary Cut Flowers, Pot Plants and Vegetable sections there are a number of other classes that will suit most peoples’ tastes and abilities.

The main Floral Art title is “Over The Rainbow” and the men only title is “Royal Air Force 100th Anniversary” - so something to interest everyone. There is a good selection of classes in the Domestic Section including a “Beatrix Potter Tea Party” and a Carrot Cake to view. Also some interesting items in the Handicraft, Photographic and Young Gardeners sections. Those taking part in the show, the staging of Entries is between 8.00 a.m. until 10.15 a.m. For more details of classes or information in general please contact the secretary Email: sdgs.secretary@gmail.com or Visit the Society’s Website: www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.com

SEDLESCOMBE PLAYERS: If you enjoyed the recent production of Oklahoma, have you considered becoming a member? Membership is just £5 per annum and entitles you to priority booking, as well as an invitation to their social events. You also have the opportunity to join in either on or backstage. For information see www.sedlescombeplayers.co.uk or contact Tara Buchanan on 07957 860847 or email on sedlescombeplayers@hotmail.co.uk

SEDLESCOMBE FLOWER CLUB: Members, please remember there is no club meeting at Sedlescombe hall on the evening of Wednesday April 11 instead there is a self-drive afternoon trip to meet up at Hole park gardens at Rolvenden , please try and arrive by around1.45pm so that we can all enter as a group at 2pm for further details please contact Karen on 01424 870177

RURAL PAST TIMES: Rural Past Times takes place on the second weekend in August each year in the grounds of Pestalozzi Village, Sedlescombe. We are looking for some new volunteers to help keep our event going. We are all getting older and a few of our supporters have dropped by the wayside. It would involve one meeting per month in the grounds of Pestalozzi plus a few days in August when the event is held. If you have enjoyed the show in the past and have a few hours to spare ring Gill(Secretary) on 01424 223572 or email akehurst904@btinternet.com

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.