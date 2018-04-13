SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDENING SOCIETY SPRING SHOW: There was quite a good turnout at the show last Saturday in the village hall, it seemed that the weather had halted lots of entries in the gardening sections but the domestic was very well supported . Thank you to all the committee who gave their time to organise this event and in turn I am sure they would wish to thank those who took part in what is this traditional village event. For more information on how to join the society please their website: www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.com

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST AGM: The AGM of our parish church , St John the Baptist will take place on Sunday April 22 in the church following the 10.30am service , so approx. 11.45am. Everyone is welcome to attend this important meeting to elect churchwardens and members of the PCC, who run the affairs of the church. There are four vacancies at the present time that they would love to fill, please go along and hear about the work involved with the upkeep of our lovely old church

SEDLESCOMBE BREAKAWAYS GROUP: Next Thursday April 19 from 10am until 12 noon, go along to the village hall for a musical morning, Graham Pont will entertain with music to sing along to, all popular songs that you will know. As always there will be time for coffee, cake and a chat. Everyone is very welcome to join this new group in the village. If you require transport, please give Sylvia a call on 01424 870688

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: The coffee morning and mini market in support of St john the Baptist church last week had a very successful morning despite the problems with the village water supply. Margaret writes “ It is always good to see new friends and we said hello to some new faces too and hope you will come and see us again. All in all it was a very happy morning, swelling the funds by 190 pounds , this included some items sold prior to the day but still 140 pounds on the morning. Thank you all for coming.” The next one will be on Thursday May 3 10am to 11.30am

USED STAMP APPEAL: What do you do with the stamps that come with your mail both at home and work? You could put them to good use and help DELTA. All you need to do is collect your stamps and post them to stampsforcharity.net at the address below. They are then able to raise £6.00 per kilo of stamps. The stamps must be totally unsorted, just as received through the mail. The stamps will need to be on single paper (just the front part of the envelope), and with approximately ¼” of paper around each one. You don’t have to wait until you have collected a kilo, just send them whenever you want but please ensure your package has the correct postage on it. Please pass this information on to family and friends. Could you set up a stamp collection at work? The more stamps the more money goes to this worthwhile charity. Please send your stamps to:- Deaf Education through Listening and Talking (DELTA),USED STAMP APPEAL,Fords Farm,HORSEY,Norfolk,NR29 4EP

HAVE YOU NEWS ?:If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.