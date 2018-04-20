ST JOHN THE BAPTIST AGM: Try to attend the AGM of our parish church , St John the Baptist this Sunday April 22 in the church following the 10.30am service , so approx. 11.45am. Everyone is welcome to attend this important meeting to elect churchwardens and members of the PCC, who run the affairs of the church. There are four vacancies at the present time that they would love to fill, please go along and hear about the work involved with the upkeep of our lovely old church

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: 2018 Church fundraising continues on Thursday May 3 with their coffee morning and mini market in Sedlescombe village hall starting at 10am until 11.30am. Margaret and helpers look forward to a day when the sun is shining and they are able to welcome old friends and make new ones especially if you are new to the village. There will be all the usual stalls , bric a brac, books and puzzles, home baking and preserves, raffle and of course, coffee tea cheese scones or biscuits for your refreshment. For more details please call 870808.

USED STAMP APPEAL: What do you do with the stamps that come with your mail both at home and work? You could put them to good use and help DELTA. All you need to do is collect your stamps and post them to stampsforcharity.net at the address below. They are then able to raise £6.00 per kilo of stamps. The stamps must be totally unsorted, just as received through the mail. The stamps will need to be on single paper (just the front part of the envelope), and with approximately ¼” of paper around each one. You don’t have to wait until you have collected a kilo, just send them whenever you want but please ensure your package has the correct postage on it. Please pass this information on to family and friends. Could you set up a stamp collection at work? The more stamps the more money goes to this worthwhile charity. Please send your stamps to:- Deaf Education through Listening and Talking (DELTA),USED STAMP APPEAL, Fords Farm,HORSEY,Norfolk,NR29 4EP

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: The season will start this year on Tuesday May 1 with eight gardens at Winchelsea being open from 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is just £ 6.00 to visit all on offer on the day, providing an excellent day out . Refreshments, manned by St Michaels volunteers, will be available throughout the day at Winchelsea New hall on the A259 so a good place to start and end. Asselton cakes and preserves will once again be supplying cake, scones, quiches and chutney for the season. Booklets at 50p, with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are now on sale in the area. The season runs from the beginning of May until August 2018. For all additional details please consult your booklet.

GOOD LUCK: Good Luck to Penny Mawson and all other supporters holding their Big Tea party in aid of St Michaels Hospice over this weekend. Hope that the sun is shining and you raise lots of money whilst enjoying tea and cake.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.