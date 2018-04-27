COURTYARD SALE THIS SATURDAY: There will be a courtyard sale at the Rectory, Church Hill, Sedlescombe, TN33 0QP, this Saturday April 28 at 10am to 12 noon. Items on sale will include books, china, ladders and lots of other interesting things. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be on sale throughout the morning. Everyone is welcome.

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: 2018 Church fundraising continues on Thursday May 3 with their coffee morning and mini market in Sedlescombe village hall starting at 10am until 11.30am. Margaret and helpers look forward to a day when the sun is shining and they are able to welcome old friends and make new ones especially if you are new to the village. There will be all the usual stalls , bric a brac, books and puzzles, home baking and preserves, raffle and of course, coffee tea cheese scones or biscuits for your refreshment. For more details please call 870808.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY PLANT EXCHANGE: This will take place on Saturday May 5 in the village hall from 10.30 – 12.30

The society’s plant market has a new look this year. Friary Gardeners, the charitable organisation in Hastings, will be providing plants of all kinds for sale in Sedlescombe Village Hall. In addition the Garden Society will have a stall where members can bring along any surplus plants they have for exchange with other members plants or to be donated to the Society to sell and a stall with a variety of homemade cakes and scones also for sale. There will be an opportunity to join the Garden Society if you wish, the cost is £7 per person, per year or £10 for a couple. We hold events in most months of the year, some with speakers, some trips, this year a BBQ and, of course, the Shows. The next show is in the Autumn on Saturday September 22, which will include a horticultural theme. Details can be found on our website www. sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk or contact the secretary by e-mail – sdgs.secretary@gmail.com or phone 01424 870455

So, come along, spend an hour or so stocking up your garden or relaxing with a cup of tea or coffee and a slice of delicious homemade cake.

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: The season will start this year on Tuesday May 1 with eight gardens at Winchelsea being open from 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is just £ 6.00 to visit all on offer on the day, providing an excellent day out . Refreshments, manned by St Michaels volunteers, will be available throughout the day at Winchelsea New hall on the A259 so a good place to start and end. Asselton cakes and preserves will once again be supplying cake, scones, quiches and chutney for the season. Booklets at 50p, with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are now on sale in the area. The season runs from the beginning of May until August 2018. For all additional details please consult your booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.