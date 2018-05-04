SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY PLANT EXCHANGE: This will take place this Saturday May 5 in the village hall from 10.30 – 12.30

The society’s plant market has a new look this year. Friary Gardeners, the charitable organisation in Hastings, will be providing plants of all kinds for sale in Sedlescombe Village Hall. In addition the Garden Society will have a stall where members can bring along any surplus plants they have for exchange with other members plants or to be donated to the Society to sell and a stall with a variety of homemade cakes and scones also for sale. There will be an opportunity to join the Garden Society if you wish, the cost is £7 per person, per year or £10 for a couple. We hold events in most months of the year, some with speakers, some trips, this year a BBQ and, of course, the Shows. The next show is in the Autumn on Saturday September 22, which will include a horticultural theme. Details can be found on our website www. sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk or contact the secretary by e-mail – sdgs.secretary@gmail.com or phone 01424 870455

So, come along, spend an hour or so stocking up your garden or relaxing with a cup of tea or coffee and a slice of delicious homemade cake.

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH: This Sunday May 6 at the family friendly service at 10.30am , the church organist Andrew will talk about “Starfish Malawi” , a charity he supports and to which part of the proceeds from the Lent lunches was donated. Everyone is welcome , there will be time following the service for coffee and a chat

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: After last month’s meeting of members at Hole Park gardens, this month we return to Sedlescombe village hall on Wednesday May 9 for a demonstration by visiting NAFAS demonstrator , Patricia Ellis with “ Do it with passion”. Doors will be open from 7pm in readiness for the 7.30pm start. You will have time during the evening to stock up on floral arranging supplies at very keen prices and of course, there will be refreshments and time to socialise during the evening. For some of the lucky audience even the pleasure of winning one of the stunning arrangements to take home to enjoy further. Visitors are always welcome, so if you enjoy the beauty of flowers why not come and see if this is something for you? For further details prior to the meeting please contact Norma on 01797 223923 or Karen on 01424 870177

SPRING FAYRE 2018: Next Saturday May 12, the Spring fayre will take place on the Village green and in the Queen’s Head garden. The fayre will once again be opened by 1066 Pipes and Drums at 1pm bringing the village together for this once a year event. This year there will be the added attraction of traditional Morris dancing alongside lots of stalls including cakes, books, bric-a-brac, plants, second hand tools, bird boxes & feeding tables, tombola, plus more. There will be sideshows and games including Play your Cards Right, Skittles, Splat the Rat, Hook a Duck, and not forgetting the Grand Draw with many prizes to be won. Stop a while at the tea tent and enjoy a cream tea with home made scones and a cup of tea.

COURTYARD SALE RESULT: Last weekend the sale went well and the weather was fine, unlike today as I am writing this , rain, rain and more rain. The event raised 214.77 towards church funds. Thanks are given to everyone for attending or helping, especially Father Kevin and Laurie for making the courtyard available and also the use of the kitchen for the making of refreshments.

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: The season will have a rest over the bank holiday and return on Tuesday May 15 when King John’s Lodge, Sheepstreet Lane, Etchingham TN19 7AZ will be open from 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is just £ 5.00 to visit this beautiful eight acre garden, providing an excellent day out . Refreshments, manned by St Michaels volunteers, will be available throughout the day. Asselton cakes and preserves will once again be supplying cake, scones, quiches and chutney for the season. Booklets at 50p, with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are now on sale in the area. The season runs from the beginning of May until August 2018. For all additional details please consult your booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.