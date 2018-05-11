SPRING FAYRE 2018: Tomorrow (Saturday May 12), the Spring fayre will take place on the Village green and in the Queen’s Head garden. The fayre will once again be opened by 1066 Pipes and Drums at 1pm bringing the village together for this once a year event. This year there will be the added attraction of traditional Morris dancing alongside lots of stalls including cakes, books, bric-a-brac, plants, second hand tools, bird boxes & feeding tables, tombola, plus more. There will be sideshows and games including Play your Cards Right, Skittles, Splat the Rat, Hook a Duck, and not forgetting the Grand Draw with many prizes to be won. Stop a while at the tea tent and enjoy a cream tea with home made scones and a cup of tea.

SAD NEWS: This is one of the saddest items I have ever had to write in this column, and I expect by the time this is printed you will already have heard that Jean Pamela Dann of Brede sadly passed away on April 30 2018, aged 77. She was a much loved wife, mother, Grannie, Nanna and will be dearly missed to all that knew this truly amazing lady. She was also a good friend to many of us in the village and will remember her from all the clubs and charities she was involved in, including Friends of Sedlescombe Church , Sedlescombe Green WI, Sedlescombe Players, Sedlescombe Flower Club, Brede Friendly Circle to name but a few. Most people will probably remember her as a fantastic cook and a master of many crafts. Cooking played a huge part in her life acting as a qualified judge at many of the horticultural shows in the area, many a helpful note has been registered on an unsuspecting entrant about unmatured chutney or their soggy bottom. She was always generous in her time and concern for others and I am sure many of us will have own private memories. She was always a doer and never a complainer, even through recent times she still retained that “ I can beat this attitude”. I was fortunate to see her one last time to say goodbye on the 30th and for that I am very grateful. My thoughts are with all her family at this time. Her funeral service will be held at Sedlescombe Parish Church on the May 21 at 11.30 am and Hastings Crematorium for immediate family only. Family Flowers only please with donations to Cancer research. C/o F. Jempson Funeral care, 38, High street, battle, East Sussex. TN33 0EA. 01424 772029

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: The season will have a rest over the bank holiday and return on Tuesday May 15 when King John’s Lodge, Sheepstreet Lane, Etchingham TN19 7AZ will be open from 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is just £ 5.00 to visit this beautiful eight acre garden, providing an excellent day out . Refreshments, manned by St Michaels volunteers, will be available throughout the day. Asselton cakes and preserves will once again be supplying cake, scones, quiches and chutney for the season. Booklets at 50p, with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are now on sale in the area. The season runs from the beginning of May until August 2018. For all additional details please consult your booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.