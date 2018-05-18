SERVICE REMINDER: Jean Pamela Dann of Brede sadly passed away on April 30 2018. Her funeral service will be held at Sedlescombe Parish Church on Monday May 21 at 11.30 am following with Hastings Crematorium for immediate family only. Family Flowers only please with donations to Cancer research. C/o F. Jempson Funeral care, 38, High street, battle, East Sussex. TN33 0EA. 01424 772029

SPRING FAYRE: Trevor Palmer,Chairman,Sedlescombe Spring Fair Committee writes

“The Committee would like to thank all the workers and supporters who helped to make the Spring Fayre a success last Saturday. The event could not go ahead without all of you who baked, grew, and provided the manpower on the day. There are too many to thank individually, but the teams who collected the tables and chairs, erected the Tea Tent, set up the Games Area, laid out the Upper and Middle Greens, and manned the various games and stalls, and Tea Tent. You were all indispensable. During the Fayre we were kept entertained by the 1066 Pipes and Drums, the Red Roses Morris Side, the Maypole Dancers from Sedlescombe School and Pestalozzi, and Chris Metalle with his Melodeon who played all day, only stopping when the other entertainers were performing. Our thanks to all of you, and especially the Maypole Dancers and their instructors who worked to a very tight deadline to allow the traditional Maypole to be used again and to provide the focal point for the whole event. My own special thanks to the Spring Fayre Committee whose enthusiasm kept the day moving in the right direction and provided assistance and guidance to both the visitors and the stall holders, many of whom came a considerable distance to attend the Spring Fayre. Thank you all”

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: The season will continue next week on Tuesday May 22 at Benenden when Balmoral Cottage .The Green,TN17 4DL will be open from 11.00am to 4pm. Entrance is just £ 5.00 to visit this principally topiary graden developed over the last 35 years .All the box hedging and box topiary were grown from cuttings and the yew topiary from young plants now matured and shaped into birds ,balls, tiered forms and creatures, providing an excellent day out . Refreshments, manned by St Michaels volunteers, will be available throughout the day.. Booklets at 50p, with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are now on sale in the area. The season runs from the beginning of May until August 2018. For all additional details including directions, please consult your booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.