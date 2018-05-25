ANOTHER BANK HOLIDAY!: Well, here we are again , another bank holiday but make the most of it as there will be no more until the end of August although I suspect many of you have holidays of your own planned in between. Let us just hope for good weather , perhaps a visit to or from family and friends plus not too many cars on the road and

SEDLESCOMBE THEATRE CLUB: The club is running a trip to see Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre, the Strand, London on Wednesday June 13. There are spaces available to members and non members . The cost of this trip is £45 to non members, £41 for theatre club members. The coach will leave the village at 10am giving people chance to get lunch before the start of the show at 2-30pm.

The bus leaves from the bus stop at the bottom of the village. If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity of an excellent day out, please contact Shirley Davies on 01424 870475 or Jenny Mainwood on 01424 871445

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: 2018 Church fundraising continues on Thursday June 7 with their coffee morning and mini market in Sedlescombe village hall starting at 10am until 11.30am. Margaret and helpers look forward to a day when the sun is shining and they are able to welcome old friends and make new ones especially if you are new to the village. There will be all the usual stalls , bric a brac, books and puzzles, home baking and preserves, raffle and of course, coffee tea cheese scones or biscuits for your refreshment. For more details please call 870808.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: Saturday June 23 and Sunday June 24 there will be a flower festival in our Parish church. You will be able to visit and view the flowers 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and 12noon to 5pm on the Sunday. The theme is “Songs , Old , Modern and Classical”. The title is “Music all the Way”. More details will follow over the next few weeks. If you love flowers and would like to give a hand, Margaret and Sylvia would be happy to receive your call on 870688 or 870808

FOLLOW UP: The church was overflowing last Monday for the funeral of Jean Dann, family and friends had come from far and wide to pay their respects to this remarkable lady. I think she would have been most surprised at the spectacle of it all as she was always so modest herself. The flowers she would have admired immensely, the church flower ladies had arranged some wonderful displays which complimented the beautiful country style cortege flowers. Father Kevin Mepham was under instruction from Jean for the hymns and moving tributes were given by him and Karen Dann, there was not a dry eye in the house as they say. Thank you to the family for being such generous hosts at the Brickwall Hotel following the service, it was almost as good as one of Jeans catered events. Donations to Cancer research in her memory to F.Jempson Funeral care, 38, High Street, Battle, East Sussex. TN33 0EA. 01424 772029

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: The season will continue this Saturday May 26, seven gardens will be open in Bexhill. Westland, 36 Collington Avenue TN39 3NE will be hosting the refreshments so perhaps that would be a good place to start your tour and pick up all the details. All the gardens will be open to you from 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is just £ 6.00 to visit them all so an excellent day out . Refreshments, manned by St Michaels volunteers, will be available throughout the day. Booklets at 50p, with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are now on sale in the area. The season runs from the beginning of May until August 2018. For all additional details including directions, please consult your booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.