ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH: This Sunday June 3 is a family friendly service at 10.30am. Everyone is welcome, this is a shorter service with no communion with time afterwards for coffee, biscuits and a chat.

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: 2018 Church fundraising continues on Thursday June 7 with their coffee morning and mini market in Sedlescombe village hall starting at 10am until 11.30am. Margaret and helpers look forward to a day when the sun is shining and they are able to welcome old friends and make new ones especially if you are new to the village. There will be all the usual stalls , bric a brac, books and puzzles, home baking and preserves, raffle and of course, coffee tea cheese scones or biscuits for your refreshment. For more details please call 870808.

SEDLESCOMBE THEATRE CLUB: The club is running a trip to see Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre, the Strand, London on Wednesday June 13. There are spaces available to members and non members . The cost of this trip is £45 to non members, £41 for theatre club members. The coach will leave the village at 10am giving people chance to get lunch before the start of the show at 2-30pm.

The bus leaves from the bus stop at the bottom of the village. If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity of an excellent day out, please contact Shirley Davies on 01424 870475 or Jenny Mainwood on 01424 871445

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: On Wednesday June 13, the club will meet informally for a meal at The New Inn at Westfield, you can make your choice from the menu of the day, with direct payment being made to the Inn on the night. We meet at our usual time of 7.00pm for 7.30pm.Those who attended the May meeting and signed up for the meal at The New Inn did so when it was to be a lunch meeting, but you may not now wish to come, so please can you let Janet know on 01424 773708 or reply to your email from her if you wish to attend the evening meal at this same venue. If you would like to bring a guest then they would be most welcome. It is hoped you will find this a relaxing and social meeting and one evening you certainly will not be doing the cooking or the washing up.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: Saturday June 23 and Sunday June 24 there will be a flower festival in our Parish church. You will be able to visit and view the flowers 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and 12noon to 5pm on the Sunday. The theme is “Songs , Old , Modern and Classical”. The title is “Music all the Way”. More details will follow over the next few weeks. If you love flowers and would like to give a hand, Margaret and Sylvia would be happy to receive your call on 870688 or 870808

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: There is no open garden this week , the next one will be on Tuesday June 12 over at Udimore . Beauchamps, Float Lane TN31 6BY will be open, from 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is just £ 5.00 to visit this pretty garden. Refreshments, manned by St Michaels volunteers, will be available throughout the day. Booklets at 50p, with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are now on sale in the area. The season runs from the beginning of May until August 2018. For all additional details including directions, please consult your booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS ?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.