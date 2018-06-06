SEDLESCOMBE THEATRE CLUB: The club is running a trip to see Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre, the Strand, London on Wednesday June 13. There are spaces available to members and non members . The cost of this trip is £45 to non members, £41 for theatre club members. The coach will leave the village at 10am giving people chance to get lunch before the start of the show at 2-30pm.

The bus leaves from the bus stop at the bottom of the village. If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity of an excellent day out, please contact Shirley Davies on 01424 870475 or Jenny Mainwood on 01424 871445

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDENING SOCIETY: Guided Tour of Hastings Old Town Wednesday June 13 start time 2.00 p.m. Members are invited to join us for a very interesting and informative walk and talk in what promises to be a very enlightening experience. You will be guided through streets which hold their secrets and churches which house items from hundreds of years past. The walk will commence at 2.00 p.m. from the bottom of the West Hill Lift, and last approximately 2-3 hours.so allow plenty of time if you are parking. The walk is conducted on behalf of the Old Hastings Preservation Society to whom a donation will be made. It would be helpful to know how many will be attending, with their contact telephone numbers because in the event of bad weather, it can be cancelled and rescheduled for another day. To reserve a place or for further information, please contact Rod Eldridge on 01424 870983

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: On Wednesday June 13, the club will meet informally for a meal at The New Inn at Westfield, you can make your choice from the menu of the day, with direct payment being made to the Inn on the night. We meet at our usual time of 7.00pm for 7.30pm.Those who attended the May meeting and signed up for the meal at The New Inn did so when it was to be a lunch meeting, but you may not now wish to come, so please can you let Janet know on 01424 773708 or reply to your email from her if you wish to attend the evening meal at this same venue. If you would like to bring a guest then they would be most welcome. It is hoped you will find this a relaxing and social meeting and one evening you certainly will not be doing the cooking or the washing up.

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST FLOWER FESTIVAL: Saturday June 23 and Sunday June 24 there is to be a flower festival in our Parish church. You will be able to visit and view the flowers 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and 12.30pm to 5pm on the Sunday. Margaret writes “Follow the footsteps to our Music all the Way Flower Festival. Our arrangers have been busy depicting lots of popular and old favourite songs for your pleasure”. Do try and make some time to visit and support your Parish church, enjoy the flowers , have a cup pf tea , cake and other delicious food on offer. There will also be a tombola, maybe you will find a bargain on the bric a brac stall, a book, or a cake to take home. Leading up to the event if you can provide a tombola prize or a cake to sell it would be most appreciated by the organisers. Call 01424 870808 or 870688 to donate or for further information.

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: The open garden this week , is on Tuesday June 12 over at Udimore . Beauchamps, Float Lane TN31 6BY will be open, from 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is just £ 5.00 to visit this pretty garden. Refreshments, manned by St Michaels volunteers, will be available throughout the day. Booklets at 50p, with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are now on sale in the area. The season runs from the beginning of May until August 2018. For all additional details including directions, please consult your booklet.

HAVE YOU NEWS ?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.