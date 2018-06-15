ST JOHN THE BAPTIST FLOWER FESTIVAL: Saturday June 23 and Sunday June 24 there is to be a flower festival in our Parish church. You will be able to visit and view the flowers 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and 12.30pm to 5pm on the Sunday. Margaret writes “Follow the footsteps to our Music all the Way Flower Festival. Our arrangers have been busy depicting lots of popular and old favourite songs for your pleasure”. Do try and make some time to visit and support your Parish church, enjoy the flowers , have a cup pf tea , cake and other delicious food on offer. There will also be a tombola, maybe you will find a bargain on the bric a brac stall, a book, or a cake to take home. Leading up to the event if you can provide a tombola prize or a cake to sell it would be most appreciated by the organisers. Call 01424 870808 or 870688 to donate or for further information.

NEW SOCCER PLAYERS WANTED: To continue its aim of providing football for all ages Sedlescombe Rangers FC are kicking off a new under 7 team for next season. If you have a son or daughter that is currently Year 1 at school, has turned or will turn 6 during 2017-2018 school year, please come along to Staplecross Recreation Ground, Staplecross on Saturdays between 9-10am from Saturday June 16. Suitable footwear, shins pads and a drink are required. We are also recruiting players across our age ranges so please get in touch for more details. Email: info@sedlescomberangersfc.co.uk

ARE YOU A FRIEND OF SEDLESCOMBE CHURCH?: This is a charitable trust established by the late Beryl Lucey who lived in Asselton House from 1947-2000, she was very interested in the history of the village and wrote the book “Twenty centuries of Sedlescombe.” The Trust was set up to assist in the maintenance and restoration of our beautiful 13th century parish church and churchyard. Anyone in the community is welcome to join for the nominal fee of £5, plus £2.50 for each additional member at the same address. There is no emphasis on faith, just the desire to see this important village building preserved and maintained. Several fundraising and social events are held throughout the year including members only events as well as dances, music nights, quizzes and more. If you would like further details and /or a membership form please contact the membership secretary Pauline Williams on 01424 870412

AFTERNOON TEA PARTY: The Friends of Sedlescombe Church will be hosting a members only event in the gardens of Four Winds, on Balcombe Green, Sedlescombe, courtesy of Gill and Chris Cachrimanis. This will take the form of an afternoon tea party on Saturday June 30 starting at 3 p.m., with a glass of prosecco on arrival when you will have the opportunity to socialise and enjoy the afternoon. Members, please would you contact pauliner.asper@gmail.com or 01424 870 412 to confirm your places for this exclusive event. If you would like to become or are interested in becoming a new member you would be most welcome too, please use the same contact details as above. We look forward to welcoming you on the day.

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: The next open garden date is Saturday June 23 at Westfield when three gardens will be open , from 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is just £ 5.00 to visit all three. Refreshments, manned by St Michaels volunteers, will be available throughout the day at Church place Farm, Vicarage lane TN35 4SD. Booklets at 50p, with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are now on sale in the area. The season runs until August 2018. For all additional details including directions, please consult your booklet or visit the website www.stmichaelshospice.com

HAVE YOU NEWS ?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.